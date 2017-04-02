30°
Critical Alert

EXPLAINED: When power will be cut during Rockhampton's floods

Luke J Mortimer
| 2nd Apr 2017 2:22 PM Updated: 3:32 PM
SES volunteers building the flood barricade at the Rockhampton airport.
SES volunteers building the flood barricade at the Rockhampton airport. Kerri-Anne Mesner

ERGON Energy has explained how it will decide when to cut power to homes during an epic flood that is about to hit Rockhampton.

An Ergon spokesman said it would not release a list of customers it expected to cut once the river reaches certain levels, but it guarantees it will make "every effort" to contact customers before it cuts power.

>>LIVE COVERAGE: Fitzroy River rising fast north of the city

The company contacted about 90 customers yesterday to notify them their power would be cut today.

But the Ergon spokesman said it had delayed that planned outage as the Bureau of Meteorology this morning revised its projections for the river to begin rising six hours later.

But already, customers along the Fitzroy River just outside Rockhampton, including Yaamba, have had their power cut.   

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

>>Rocky streets that will flood first, second, third

>>FLOODED ROADS: Bruce Hwy, major Rocky roads to close

>>BOM reveal how long Rocky to stay major flood levels

POWER CUT: Ergon has begun cutting power to customers along the Fitzroy River.
POWER CUT: Ergon has begun cutting power to customers along the Fitzroy River.

Will my power be cut off if I'm not flooded?

AN Ergon spokesman warned that the company may need to cut power supply to houses which are not one of the 4500 households or businesses expecting to have their homes or backyard flood.

The company will need to determine if there is not a "suitable clearance" between power lines which supply entire streets and projected flood levels, they may need to cut off supply to homes that are not flooded.

But the spokesman said Ergon "in recent times" has become more effective in minimising the number of customers affected by the outages.

"Before the 2013 floods, we had to turn off a lot more additional customers," he said.

"In recent times, we've had a lot more areas that we can switch around (to other supplies)."

When will my power be cut off?

IN A meeting with the Local Disaster Management Group this morning, Ergon warned authorities that it will need to cut power supply to homes before they are inundated.

Councillor Tony Williams, chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said while many may believe they can hold off on cutting power supply, Ergon would need to cut it early because of its workplace health and safety policy.

"If they know the floods going to come, they need to turn it off before that flood hits that yard," he said.

"That's why they turn it off when some would say, 'well, you could have left it a bit longer'."

How will they Ergon decide if my power should be cut off?

ERGON will also switch off power to individual homes.

The height of a home's power box will determine if Ergon turns off a homes power box.

OUTAGE: Ergon will try to warn customers before it cuts their power.
OUTAGE: Ergon will try to warn customers before it cuts their power. Chris Ison

"It will vary depending on the height of metre boxes and where they are located," Ergon's spokesman said.

"We need to turn off when water is going to inundate electrical current and wiring." 

WATCH LIVE | A view towards Rockhampton from the Mount Morgan turn off

Topics:  cyclone debbie fitzroy floods floods weather wildweather

EMERGENCY crews door knock 1800 homes that will be inundated by major floods.

