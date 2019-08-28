Power-packed performances at PCYC tournament

HEAVY HIT: Reese James reels back after copping a heavy right hand from Logan Nelson in the 41kg division at Saturday night's boxing tournament.

BOXING: The boxing Bens - Bowes and Hawkes - were a big hit with the crowd at the PCYC Rockhampton Tournament on Saturday night.

The duo went toe-to-toe in the 71kg division at the event, which was held for the first time at the Berserker Street State School.

PCYC trainer Des Upton said there were some good match-ups on the card and spectators were treated to some quality fights.

Rockhampton's Bowes scored a unanimous points decision against his Yeppoon rival.

"These fellas really go at each other,” Upton said.

"That was a good win for Ben. He's a really strong fighter and he doesn't stop.

"He just keeps coming at you and wears you down.”

Upton said PCYC's Alan Cornick, who only arrived back in Rockhampton from America last Thursday, impressed in his unanimous points win over Massey Ruatura in the super heavyweights.

Yeppoon's Dante Heath won on a split points decision against PCYC's Quincy Warkill in the 60kg division.

Upton said in other 60kg fights, Jamaal Smith beat Rayden Nichols, Noah Wills beat Lincoln Hinch and Drayden Marou beat Blake Hughes.

In the 41kg division, Logan Nelson beat Reese James, Cooper Jones beat Lachlan Begg while PCYC's Mick Busby was beaten in his first outing by Sarina's Wilson James.

Lachlan Hinchliffe scored a unanimous points decision over Torin O'Brien in the 86kg division, while Duncan Begg beat Mathias Mann in the 91kg division.