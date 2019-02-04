Power pole catches fire on busy CQ street

POLICE and fire crews responded to a small fire on a power pole on West and Denham Streets this morning.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one fire crew was on the scene in Allenstown at about 7.08am.

Police also responded to the small fire and reportedly closed part of the street while the fire crew worked to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for QPS said there were no traffic issues as a result of the fire.

The fire was out in two minutes and was left in the hands of Ergon Energy.