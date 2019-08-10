Power return to AFL top eight with 47-point win over Sydney

Port Adelaide players sing the club song after their win over the Swans on Saturday. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

PORT Adelaide forwards Connor Rozee and Charlie Dixon slotted three goals each in a 47-point thumping of Sydney of Saturday that has lifted the Power into the AFL's top eight.

Port replaced hometown rivals Adelaide in eighth spot after a vital 15.13 (103) to 7.14 (56) triumph on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

The Power - level on wins with Adelaide and 0.3 per cent ahead - will keep the finals-bound ladder position should the Crows lose on Sunday to reigning premiers West Coast.

Port led Sydney by 15 points at half-time and booted three unanswered goals in less than four minutes early in the third term to effectively seal the win.

Rozee's classy finishing was a highlight and Todd Marshall, Cam Sutcliffe and late inclusion Ollie Wines each kicked two goals.

Port's defence, led by Darcy Byrne-Jones (28 disposals) and co-captain Tom Jonas (25 touches), was supreme and Paddy Ryder and Peter Ladhams ruled the ruck for a 49-24 hit-out dominance.

Sydney's Jake Lloyd was the standout for his side, earning 30 disposals including 10 rebounds from his defensive 50m area, and teammate Oliver Florent gathered 29 touches.

The Swans' Daniel Menzel, Tom Papley and Isaac Heeney kicked two goals apiece, but their side remains anchored in 15th spot.

After Heeney marked 20 seconds into the game and converted, the Power took command.

But Port, despite enjoying ruck control and a favourable 9-1 free-kick count, led by just six points at quarter-time.

The Power outscored Sydney three goals to one in the second term for their 15-point half-time buffer.

The home side, before 29,568 spectators, produced a rapid three-goal burst early in the third quarter to create a 34-point break.

The depleted Swans didn't throw in the towel but the nearest they came thereafter was 22 points late in the third term, before Port kicked clear in the last.

- AAP