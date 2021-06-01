Power station generator recovery dates pushed back

Three generating units at Callide Power Station are now expected to be operational later than initially determined.

CS Energy provided the Australian Energy Market Operator the revised return to service dates for Unit B1 and B2 - June 11 and June 21 respectively.

Callide Power Trading, which trades the output of Callide C on behalf of the joint venture between CS Energy and InterGen, told the AEMO that Unit C3 would return to service on June 22.

All three generators were earlier supposed to be operational by June 8 after an explosion and fire at the station last week.

No change was made to the forecast return date for C4 of 12 months' time.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said 60 to 70 people out of 260 permanent employees were currently working at the site.

"Following risk assessments we will look to increase this as the week progresses," he said.

"However, we will not rush this process - we are following our methodical safety procedures at every step."

Member for Callide Colin Boyce at the Callide Power Station.

Mr Bills said it was CS Energy's intention to rebuild Unit C4, despite Member for Callide Colin Boyce saying the State Government should "replace it or do nothing".

"I believe that the Callide C4 generator and turbine are now scrap metal," he said.

"The damage in the explosion has caused a write-off and there is no rebuilding it.

"I have been informed that this devastation is the result of a hydrogen explosion inside the generator which has led to the destruction of the generator and the turbine shaft in C4."

Mr Boyce said the hydrogen generator should be replaced with "the ultra supercritical latest technology HELE [high efficiency, low emissions] power station - Callide C5".

"If the Queensland Labor Government truly supports the coal industry, then this is what we need to be doing," he said.

"New, modern coal fired power stations can now produce more power from the same amount of coal, extracting more power from the product at a higher temperature.

"These ultra supercritical HELE power stations can boost efficiency from approximately 40 per cent to upwards of 45 per cent and higher.

"This also means lower carbon emissions. For example, one tonne of coal will produce more power with less emissions."

He said his proposal would also make power more affordable.

"Our traditional power stations were not originally designed to be turned on and off, causing more infrastructure stresses and costs for the providers that are passed on to the consumer," Mr Boyce said.