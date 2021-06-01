Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Workers at the Callide Power Station. Photo: File
Workers at the Callide Power Station. Photo: File
News

Power station generator recovery dates pushed back

Timothy Cox
1st Jun 2021 6:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three generating units at Callide Power Station are now expected to be operational later than initially determined.

CS Energy provided the Australian Energy Market Operator the revised return to service dates for Unit B1 and B2 - June 11 and June 21 respectively.

Callide Power Trading, which trades the output of Callide C on behalf of the joint venture between CS Energy and InterGen, told the AEMO that Unit C3 would return to service on June 22.

All three generators were earlier supposed to be operational by June 8 after an explosion and fire at the station last week.

No change was made to the forecast return date for C4 of 12 months' time.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said 60 to 70 people out of 260 permanent employees were currently working at the site.

"Following risk assessments we will look to increase this as the week progresses," he said.

"However, we will not rush this process - we are following our methodical safety procedures at every step."

Member for Callide Colin Boyce at the Callide Power Station.
Member for Callide Colin Boyce at the Callide Power Station.

Mr Bills said it was CS Energy's intention to rebuild Unit C4, despite Member for Callide Colin Boyce saying the State Government should "replace it or do nothing".

"I believe that the Callide C4 generator and turbine are now scrap metal," he said.

"The damage in the explosion has caused a write-off and there is no rebuilding it.

"I have been informed that this devastation is the result of a hydrogen explosion inside the generator which has led to the destruction of the generator and the turbine shaft in C4."

Mr Boyce said the hydrogen generator should be replaced with "the ultra supercritical latest technology HELE [high efficiency, low emissions] power station - Callide C5".

"If the Queensland Labor Government truly supports the coal industry, then this is what we need to be doing," he said.

"New, modern coal fired power stations can now produce more power from the same amount of coal, extracting more power from the product at a higher temperature.

"These ultra supercritical HELE power stations can boost efficiency from approximately 40 per cent to upwards of 45 per cent and higher.

"This also means lower carbon emissions. For example, one tonne of coal will produce more power with less emissions."

He said his proposal would also make power more affordable.

"Our traditional power stations were not originally designed to be turned on and off, causing more infrastructure stresses and costs for the providers that are passed on to the consumer," Mr Boyce said.

callide power station colin boyce cs energy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top floor of coastal home ‘engulfed in flames’

        Premium Content Top floor of coastal home ‘engulfed in flames’

        News The two-storey weatherboard house’s top floor was said to be “engulfed in flames”.

        Golf game costs Gracemere dentist his licence

        Premium Content Golf game costs Gracemere dentist his licence

        News He said he only had about seven drinks the night before but was still over the...

        Rocky ambulance station to get $7m revamp

        Premium Content Rocky ambulance station to get $7m revamp

        Health The refurbishment was announced on Tuesday while the LNP continued to criticise a...

        Man used Bitcoin to buy meth off the ‘dark web’

        Premium Content Man used Bitcoin to buy meth off the ‘dark web’

        Crime An IT student spent $300 worth of Bitcoin on a drug parcel.