Power too dangerous to switch on at Rocky homes

Luke J Mortimer
| 10th Apr 2017 6:59 PM Updated: 7:28 PM
Rockhampton tradesman Dan Visser outside a home damaged by flood waters.
Rockhampton tradesman Dan Visser outside a home damaged by flood waters.

DOZENS of homes belonging to Rockhampton flood victims are still too dangerous to reconnect, an Ergon spokesman says.  

The Fitzroy at Rockhampton is well below the minor flood level of 7m, but flood victims could be waiting days before power is restored.

Kids playing in a flooded drain on MacAlister St.
Kids playing in a flooded drain on MacAlister St.

An Ergon spokesman said 350 Rockhampton homes were disconnected during the floods, 310 of which have been reconnected.

But 40 homes are still without in Berserker and Depot Hill.  

Ergon has already left a "Defect Notice", or a Form B, in an elevated location at 20 of the 40 remaining homes that are deemed too unsafe to reconnect because water has inundated power plugs, boxes, and other electrical material.

Ergon technicians are still yet to assess the other 20 homes.

"Where power points have been inundated, even the metre box can go under, that can pose a serious threat of electrocution if it's been turned back on," he said.

"When power is restored, aspects of the house could become live where there's water in conduit."

OUTAGE: Homes still without power aren't displayed on the Ergon Outage Tracker. Source: Ergon.
OUTAGE: Homes still without power aren't displayed on the Ergon Outage Tracker. Source: Ergon.

The Morning Bulletin housemates Chloe Lyons and Amber Hooker are among the 40 without power.

The pair, who have been taking refuge at The Morning Bulletin office, thought they could return home this afternoon but discovered their power was still off.

"We found a notice in the mail box about the electricity telling us to contact an electrician," Chloe said.

"After a tough week of work, all I wanted was to go home and have a shower and sleep in my own bed, but now I'm again stranded and pretty upset."

Amber said she doesn't know if she needs to pay for it.

"It must be hard for some people who are already dealing with a financial setback, so to get this bill could be tough," Amber said. 

Topics:  electricity ergon ergon energy

