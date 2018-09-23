Menu
The 49-year-old man reportedly "partially amputated two fingers" with a circular saw. Max Fleet BUN070911SMRT1
Power tool incident 'partially amputates' body parts

23rd Sep 2018 11:51 AM
PARAMEDICS rushed to assist a man this morning who suffered a serious injury after an incident with a power tool.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Wandal Rd, Rockhampton around 11.30am where a man was "seriously haemorrhaging" after an incident with a saw.

The 49-year-old man reportedly "partially amputated two fingers" with a circular saw.

On arrival, paramedics found the man was not haemorrhaging and took him to Rockhampton Hospital.

