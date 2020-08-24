Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Power tools used to steal ATM from CQ business

Kristen Booth
24th Aug 2020 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIEVES have used power tools to remove an ATM from a local business in central western Queensland.

Longreach detectives are investigating the theft of the machine from the veranda of the Jericho post office.

Offenders attended the post office on Darwin St where a power tool was used to remove the ATM.

Police have revealed the machine was then dragged along the wooden surface, where it was believed to have been loaded onto the back of a vehicle.

Longreach detectives are calling for information about the theft of an ATM from the post office at Jericho between August 22 and 23, 2020.
Longreach detectives are calling for information about the theft of an ATM from the post office at Jericho between August 22 and 23, 2020.

No attempt was made to enter the post office.

The incident occurred some time between 10pm on Saturday, August 22 and 10am Sunday, August 23, police say.

Anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via the website or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001766201.

More Stories

atm theft cq police jericho jericho post office public assistance theives
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOW OPEN: Fresh, boutique grocer a first for region

        Premium Content NOW OPEN: Fresh, boutique grocer a first for region

        Business As the community-minded business grows it will further support Central Queensland growers and communities.

        • 24th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
        COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 122 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, Civil, District and...

        Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        Premium Content Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        News A MAN got into an argument with his partner in the middle of a supermarket.

        ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        Premium Content ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        News Police were able to access security footage of crimes using neighbours’ camera from...