Power up: Meet Queensland’s newest billionaire

Brisbane's newest billionaire remains perfectly happy to keep driving the trouble-free all-electric Nissan Leaf that he bought 10 years ago.

Trevor St Baker is about to reap a paper windfall of about $385 million thanks to a deal announced this week that will see the NASDAQ listing of local start-up Tritium, a manufacturer of fast-charging equipment for electric vehicles.

It's a milestone for Queensland, with Tritium set to have an enterprise value of $2.2 billion, making it the state's first "double unicorn''.

But, clearly, money isn't everything for St Baker, the modest 81-year-old dynamo who has spent five decades in the energy game.

Trevor St Baker with his Nissan Leaf EV, Windsor. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

He's already had an amazing month, highlighted by a bash last Sunday for his wife Judith's 80th birthday.

All eight of their grown-up grandchildren were able to join the festivities, which drew a 120-strong crowd in Upper Brookfield.

The couple, who have been married for almost 60 years, celebrated a grandson's wedding earlier in the month and are about to welcome their first great-grandchild.

"It's a huge year!'' he told City Beat on Thursday.

DEEP POCKETS

St Baker, who was worth an estimated $675 million before the Tritium float, is no stranger to big paydays.

Just two years ago he earned a cool $166 million from the sale of his 28 per cent stake in ERM Power, the listed energy outfit he launched nearly 40 years earlier in Brisbane. Shell bought the business for $607 million.

But even with huge interests in coal, including the Vales Point power station in NSW, St Baker has stayed laser-focused on renewables.

That explains his financial backing, through a family venture capital fund, for Tritium, as well as Evie Networks, which is building a chain of vehicle recharging stations across Australia.

Indeed, the deep pockets of St Baker, along with fellow coal baron Brian Flannery and other astute investors, are the main reason that Tritium managed to survive years of enormous losses to become one of the dominant global players in the EV space.

Back in 2013 he first tipped $1.1 million into the company, which was launched 20 years ago by three UQ engineering students who originally developed technology for solar-powered race cars.

Few know it, but Tritium also worked on the battery management system for the "Deepsea Challenger'' submersible used by filmmaker James Cameron, who directed Titanic.

Anyway, St Baker eventually poured more than $40 million into Tritium and today he's got a 26 per cent stake of the business, a figure set to fall slightly when it starts trading.

Tritium, which only made its first sale in 2014, has now got a foothold in 41 countries, with the bulk of its activity in Europe and North America.

But the company needed a big cash injection to keep growing as the world pivots away from internal combustion engines.

A US private equity group has committed $520 million to the float and will own 30 per cent of the business, which is forecasting revenues of around $US84 million this year.

The majority of the company's 350-strong global workforce are based in Brisbane, a figure expected to reach about 700 by 2026.

