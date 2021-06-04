Powerball jackpots after draw

There was $3 million up for grabs in Powerball but no one managed to take out division 1.

The lucky numbers were 17, 1, 19, 11, 12, 28, 14 and the Powerball was 11.

There was one division 2 winner who will take home $202,037.50.

Last week's Powerball jackpot was won by a Sydney mum, who said the $9 million lottery prize had been predicted by a psychic.

So far this year, there have been eight Powerball division one winners who have collectively scored $239 million.

New South Wales players have enjoyed a strong Powerball performance so far this year, with six of the eight division one winning entries landing in that state. The other two division one winning entries were from Queensland.

Lauren Cooney, The Lott spokeswoman, said tomorrow night may be the night we see this year's first $3 million Powerball winner.

"Will another person be joining that exclusive group of Powerball winners tomorrow night? We will just have to wait and see," she said.

"So far this year we've seen Powerball won at many different levels, maybe we will be crowning our first $3 million winner tomorrow night."

Last week’s winner was unregistered so The Lott could not call her to break the news of her win. Picture: Supplied by The Lott

Last week's Sydney Powerball winner revealed a psychic had predicted someone in her family would win a life-changing lottery prize this year.

"Just yesterday my sister and I were discussing what we'd do if we won the lottery, agreeing that we'd buy each other a new car and pay off each other's mortgages. I suppose that's happening now," she said at the time.

"We will look after the grandparents and my parents and all the siblings. I can help them all.

"I'll be buying a new house. We've long outgrown this house. It's amazing. We will be looking around for a much larger house."

"Maybe I'll even get myself some nice diamond earrings, I don't know.

"A holiday overseas would be great when we can do that, but for now we might just go interstate to celebrate."

Originally published as Powerball jackpots after draw