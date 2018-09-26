Powerful blaze rips through Ilfracombe store

A FIRE yesterday tore through the only shop in the tiny Central Queensland town of Ilfracombe completely destroying it.

The general store was immediately evacuated just after 8.30am after smoke was seen coming from the roof of the store, which is also the town's only cafe.

Fire brigade units from Ilfracombe and two from Longreach were powerless to control the blaze and within 15 minutes the building was lost.

Their efforts however saved a house behind the building which was in danger due to the intensity of the fire.

This image shows the after-effects of yesterday's fire at Ilfracombe. Contributed

Emergency services have no indication at this stage of the cause of the fire but the site is being treated as a crime scene.

A Queensland police spokesman said no-one was injured but nothing in the building was able to be salvaged.

The Ilfracombe store services the town of 200 people which lies on the Landsborough Highway, 27km east of Longreach.

Jane Wallace is a bar attendant at the Wellshot Hotel in the town and said everyone is distraught.

"Donna and Tony (Dickson) are amazing people so it's terrible to think this has happened to them,” she said.

"There's a lot of council workers who rely on them for food and coffee so they'll be a bit lost for a while.”

Yesterday many of the townspeople gathered together at the hotel to reflect on the loss and support the store's owners.

Jane said everyone put money on the bar to buy food for the volunteer firefighters who had done everything they could.

"It's pretty obvious how everyone is feeling today,” she said.

"Everyone is in shock and the owners aren't thinking about what to do until tomorrow.”