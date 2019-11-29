Powerful CQ team hits Canberra with the ‘Reef to Red Ridge’

BILL Ludwig led a powerful group of Central Queenslanders to Canberra this week to make a strong pitch to federal powerbrokers to secure major funding for seven vital infrastructure projects.

The Livingstone Shire mayor said the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (CQROC) delegation representing five local governments was armed with the Reef to Red Ridge’ document to present their case.

Cr Ludwig, chair of CQROC, said they worked in unison and spoke with a “powerful united voice”.

He said the ‘Reef to Red Ridge’ document advocated for increased Federal and State investment in infrastructure and services that will underpin Central Queensland’s future economic growth.

He said they outlined critical areas where Federal and State Governments must invest strategically and work collaboratively with local governments to build stronger and more resilient agricultural, tourism, industrial and transport sectors.

“These identified projects were specifically chosen as essential to unlocking the potential of Central Queensland region and equally critical in also attracting, encouraging and enabling the major private sector investment needed to generate job opportunities,” he said.

Power and water to Great Keppel Island will be a game changer

The seven key projects for Central Queensland are:

A-double heavy vehicle freight corridor from central and western Queensland to the Port of Gladstone.

Facilitate a successful Yamala Enterprise Area, dependent on safe functional network of feeder roads from the region’s south.

Link the inland rail to the Port of Gladstone.

Seal a vital west-east agricultural transport link with a total upgrade to the Springsure-Tambo Road network.

Rejuvenate Great Keppel Island with backbone infrastructure common-user power, water and telecommunications.

Secure a Central Queensland water supply via the construction of Nathan Dam on the Dawson River.

Attract major events to the Yeppoon Foreshore by supporting the Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub Project.

Gladstone Port Central.

“This combined vision can only be achieved by the Central Queensland Local Governments, State and Federal Governments working in unison to deliver the critical infrastructure needed to realise our region’s full potential,” Cr Ludwig said.

The delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matthew Canavan, Capricornia Michelle Landry as well as other federal ministerial advisers and opposition members including Labor Leader, Anthony Albanese.

With federal consultation complete, CQROC look to meet the State Government in the new year.

Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors as well as the Remote Area Planning and Development Board (RAPAD) are also expected to join the fight to advocate for major projects in regional Queensland.

“Working together across regions will give us and even more powerful voice and be a catalyst for securing the funding necessary for the vital infrastructure our collective regions need,” Cr Ludwig said.

CQROC consists of Banana Shire, Central Highlands Regional, Gladstone Regional, Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton Regional and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Councils.