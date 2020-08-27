Powerful motivation: Brothers to commemorate and celebrate

Brothers will be keen to score victory when they take on Panthers on Saturday, which is the annual Tony Clifford Memorial Day. Photo: Jann Houley.

AFL: Brothers Kangaroos teams will have powerful motivation to perform in this weekend’s fixtures.

Saturday is the annual Tony Clifford Memorial Day, where members of the club who have passed away are lovingly remembered, so too those from opposition clubs in the AFL Capricornia competition.

It was established in 2009 following the death of Tony Clifford, a founding member of Brothers whose incredible contribution laid the platform for the club’s ongoing success.

That success will also be recognised on Saturday as the club celebrates its rich history, including the anniversary of the A-grade premiership wins of 1995 and 2005 and the double (A-grade and reserve grade) of 2010.

To recognise those achievements, Brothers senior men’s and women’s sides will be wearing “retro” jerseys.

They are a replica of the original jerseys from the early 1980s, complete with red numbers on the back and carrying all premiership dates.

Brothers president Cam Wyatt said it would be a significant day for everyone involved in the club.

“It’s the biggest home game of the year for us,” he said.

Brothers' Zachary Lynam in action in the Round 3 clash with Panthers. Photo: Jann Houley

“It’s a day where we can reflect and pay our respects.

“We remember Tony Clifford and everything he did, and all those other wonderful people who are no longer with us who helped make Brothers the club it is today.

“We have had the retro jerseys specially made this year and I think it’s fitting that we bring back some of the history to coincide with what will be the 12th annual memorial day.”

A minute’s silence will be held before the senior men’s game at 3.30pm.

Wyatt said that Judy Christian, a much-loved member of the Brothers family who lost her battle with cancer last month, would be among those remembered.

Brothers will take on Panthers in six grades at Kele Park on Saturday, starting with the under-13.5s at 8am.

The senior men’s game promises to be a classic battle.

Panthers are sitting in third place with 16 points; Brothers in fifth with 12 points.

Brothers had a 30-point win over Gladstone last week, while Panthers were beaten by 38 points by Glenmore.

Wyatt said Brothers would be keen to keep the momentum going.

“It should be a really good, close contest,” he said.

“All teams play finals this year but a win over Panthers on Saturday would be really important for us as we build towards those finals.”

Tony Clifford Memorial Day at Kele Park on Saturday

Brothers play Panthers in six divisions

8am: Under-13.5s

9.15am: Under-15.5s

10.30am: Under 17.5s

12.15pm: Reserve grade

1.55pm: Women

3.30pm: Senior men

