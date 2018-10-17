Powerful surf, storms and lightning warning for boaties

A SURFER dumped by a heavy beach break wave at Moffat Beach as rough conditions prevail across the Sunshine Coast

HEAVY seas will continue to impact Sunshine Coast beaches through this weekend with a 3-4m residual swell off-shore, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

The long-period easterly swell remains above 10 seconds accentuating the power it is hitting the beaches and creating inshore rips and currents.

Forecaster Adam Blazak said day time temperatures would continue to creep upwards reaching 28C on Saturday and Sunday.

He said the low pressure system that had dumped heavy rain on the Sunshine Coast for much of the past week had moved north and was now sitting 200km offshore from Mackay.

There would be a few showers on the coast this morning moving inland this afternoon although activity would be isolated.

Mr Blazak said storms would begin moving into the region on Friday affecting the hinterland but won't reach the coastal strip.

He said boaties should be aware of the potential for lightning strikes offshore on Friday evening.

Today will reach a peak of 25C on another partly cloudy day with the chance of thunderstorms in the hinterland late morning. Winds that were light early would shift east and then south-east at 15-20kmh before fading.

Tomorrow will again hit a 25C peak with showers possible and the chance of a hinterland thunderstorm late in the morning. Light winds early will become easterly at 15-25km/h before dropping out.

Friday will hit a 26C temperature peak on yet another partly cloudy day with the slight chance of thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening with winds otherwise light throughout.

The weekend will see day time temperatures peak at 28C with light winds, partly cloudy conditions and the chance of thunderstorms both days.

Overcast conditions would continue into next week with a return of east south easterly winds on Monday and the lingering chance of more thunderstorms.