Powerful union boss calls 'bulls**t' on Labor leader
Artowkr for jodi mckay stopry online
Politics

Powerful union boss calls ‘bulls**t’ on Labor leader

by James O’Doherty
18th Feb 2021 4:35 PM
A powerful state union boss has slammed Labor leader Jodi McKay saying his members don't "offer blind loyalty," and "expect outcomes".

It comes after Ms McKay declared she had the support of two union secretaries Gerard Hayes and Daniel Walton.

Mr Hayes - the Health Services Union NSW Secretary - immediately contradicted that claim, saying it was "bulls**t".

The HSU secretary visited Macquarie Street on Tuesday with Mr Walton, the Australian Workers Union NSW Secretary. Both unions are from Labor's right faction.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi
Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi

 

AWU secretary Daniel Walton. Picture: AAP
AWU secretary Daniel Walton. Picture: AAP

 

Mr Hayes said the visit was a casual lunch and unrelated to Ms McKay or her leadership.

Asked whether the Mr Hayes and Mr Walton were "doing the numbers" against her on Tuesday, Ms McKay laughed off the suggestion, stating:

"I have no idea. I have their support, I have the support of my colleagues," she said.

Mr Hayes later said Ms McKay's comment that she had his support was "bulls**t".

"We don't commit to anybody, and we want an opposition that can take this government on," he told the Telegraph.

"We don't offer blind loyalty, we expect outcomes," the HSU secretary said.

He said his union is focussed on getting outcomes for members and disadvantaged people in NSW regardless of who is Labor leader.

 

NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Asked about Ms McKay's leadership, Mr Hayes said: "I don't think we're being effective".

Ms McKay's leadership is under pressure after signing a letter which was used in an attempt to get a bridging visa for a Tamil man in immigration detention. The man had been convicted of indecently assaulting a child almost a year earlier.

Some Labor MPs are growing increasingly despairing about Ms McKay's leadership but there is no immediate plan to challenge her.

"I have the support of my colleagues, otherwise I wouldn't be standing here. I have the support of my colleagues," Ms Mckay said on Thursday.

Originally published as Powerful union boss calls 'bulls**t' on Labor leader

