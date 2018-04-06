Powerhouse resource sector driving regional employment

THE resources sector is powering jobs growth across regional Queensland according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

The ABS showed an an increase of close to 10000 resource sector jobs in the February quarter with plenty of CQ based apprentices given a start including 40 BMA apprentices and 30 Hastings Deering apprentices (23 Mackay and seven in Rockhampton).

According to Department of Employment, in the year to November 2017, mining jobs in the greater Mackay region grew by 700 jobs or 5 per cent.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the number of jobs created in just one quarter was more than the number of athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games.

"Over the coming days around 6,600 athletes from around the world will settle into the official Games village for two weeks. However, 9095 resources sector jobs have been created which have the potential to be lifetime careers,” he said.

He said the sector now provides one in every six dollars in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 16,400 businesses across the State

"Most resources sector careers are highly paid and highly skilled and this data again demonstrates the sectors regional reach, with more than 85 percent of the jobs outside south-east Queensland,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"Resources belong to all Queenslanders and these new jobs lift our common wealth.”

The ABS quarterly labour force data found exploration and mining support services jobs up 63 percent, coal jobs up 23 percent, metal jobs fell 15 percent but still up 98 percent over the 12 months and oil and gas jobs rose 3 percent and up 61 percent over the 12 months.

Minister for Employment Shannon Fentiman said the latest ABS figures showed her government was right on track with it commitment to more jobs for Queensland.

"This is fantastic news for Queensland and it's pleasing to see the fast growing resource sector is providing more jobs for the regions,” Ms Fentiman said.

"Since the Palaszczuk Government was elected we have worked with business and industry to create more than 160,300 new jobs in Queensland.”