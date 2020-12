Powerlines came down in North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St on Friday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

Powerlines have come down on North Rockhampton’s Elphinstone St, presenting a safety and traffic hazard.

Authorities were notified of the incident about 2.20pm on Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a witness at the scene reported a truck had collided with a power pole but this report was still to be confirmed.

Ergon Energy has been advised of the damage and at 3pm, police were still at the scene.

More to come.