Practical solution saves Cap Coast company from relocating

Hodge Drilling has been servicing the mining industry from the Capricorn Coast since 2005.

TONY Hodgkisson needed more than a hectare of level industrial ground to expand his business but with no-where suitable, he was faced with pulling out of Yeppoon.

His company, Hodge Drilling was buoyed by the resurgence in the mining industry and ready to grow, but where?

With a head office in Yeppoon central and a yard "out of town", Mr Hodgkisson said he was looking at land in Rockhampton for a state-of-the-art expansion.

"The mining industry over the past 12-18 months gave us that confidence, " he said.

"Our business had grown to this size but I couldn't find anywhere to go.

"With the council's help, we should be open by the end of October."

Hodge Drilling owners, Tony Hodgkisson and Deborah Schuster

The company worked with Livingstone Shire Council and Stage 2 of Gateway Industrial Park. The result is a 1234sqm, fully-integrated centre almost ready to open at the end of October.

Hodge Drilling has been based on the Capricorn Coast since 2005 and now the company's future will remain there.

"It's the real deal," Mayor Bill Ludwig said.

"It's fully-integrated centre and it looks astounding.

"That's why council purchased the Gateway, so businesses like Tony's can attract workers to live in a lifestyle location, service all of Central Queensland and bring business to town."

"We've kept as much stuff local as we could," Mr Hodgkisson said.

The centre was designed by Rockhampton company Rufus, engineered by Dileigh Engineering in Yeppoon and is being constructed by ASM Builders, also in Yeppoon.

Hodge Drilling employs 35 people and services the mines, drills water bores and for oil shale.

The new 1080sqm shed plus office will be 54m x 20m x 8m and house administration, a service centre, full wash bay and filtration system, safety office and training room.