Praise for $23m Capricorn Rocky Stadium announcement

STADIUM PROCEEDING: Capricorn Enterprise has paid tribute to everyone who worked to secure Federal Government funding for Rocky Stadium.

STADIUM PROCEEDING: Capricorn Enterprise has paid tribute to everyone who worked to secure Federal Government funding for Rocky Stadium.

CAPRICORN Enterprise has paid tribute to those who laid the groundwork and those who took up the mantle to deliver for the Rocky Stadium project to CQ following yesterday’s $23 million funding announcement from the Federal Government.

It was Rocky Sports Club’s Gavin Shuker, along with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson who were basking in accolades yesterday, having worked to secure the funding for the Victoria Park-based project.

STADIUM FUNDING: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was joined by her candidates for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien and Keppel Wade Rothery to hand over a giant novelty cheque for $23 million to Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker to get started on their plan to build Rocky Stadium.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll extended her thanks to former CQ NRL Bid chairman Geoff Murphy whose passion first drove the project when the bid was launched in March 2009.

Despite a number of challenges over the years, she said yesterday’s announcement by Ms Landry reflected the consistent lobbying by many to see the Regional Priority Project come to fruition.

“As a Regional Priority Project since 2010, this investment commitment was a further step forward to delivering the stadium for the broader Central Queensland community, that will attract sporting events and jobs to our region,” Ms Carroll said.

PROUD MOMENT: Joined by the LNP's candidates for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins and Keppel Adrian de Groot and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was pleased to confirm that her government would provide $23 million to build a stadium at Victoria Park.

“We congratulate Gavin Shuker and the Rocky Sports Club team who took over the decade-long baton of advocacy and influence to advance this major landmark for Central Queensland and turn the vision into reality.

“This is an incredible announcement for our destination, and we are grateful to the federal government for their significant contribution to this community asset which will contribute to the local area’s long-term economic and social structure.”

Ms Carroll hoped political and business leaders would collaborate to get behind the development, which has the potential to not only enhance Rockhampton, but the entire region.

She referenced a federally-funded ($250,000) feasibility study conducted in 2013/14 by global stadium design experts, Populous.

CONCEPT IMAGES: This is an artist's impression of how the proposed Rocky Stadium would appear.

Populous considered stadium trends and worldwide benchmarking, and determined the Lion Creek Road (Rocky Sports Club site) premises was the preferred site, perfectly suited as the essential ingredient in the urban matrix pulling the community together.

Ten potential sites were highlighted by the CQ NRL Bid Team for investigation by Populous, with constraints and risks taken into consideration.

These sites included Yeppoon, Parkhurst, Central Queensland University, Jardine Park, Kershaw Gardens, Lakes Creek Road, Aurizon CBD Site, Rosel Park, Browne Park, Rockhampton CBD and the Showgrounds Precinct.

It was found the Showgrounds Precinct with three options in order of priority, named the site now known as the Rocky Sports Club as the best opportunity for positioning a new $20 million stadium, which will have the ability to cater for 16,000 people and indoor conference facilities for up to 1000.

FUNDING APPROVED: The Federal Government will commit $23 million towards building the Rocky Stadium at Victoria Park.

Complementing economic growth, social issues, environmental impact, long-term community benefit, together with many other factors, the establishment of the multipurpose venue at Rocky Sports Club, will deliver a sports and entertainment precinct, which will provide an active lifestyle precinct that attracts visitors and encourages crowds to stay longer.

Ms Carroll said the stadium’s ideal geographical location, on the fringe of the Rockhampton CBD, would be a major landmark for Central Queensland, and set the benchmark for regional Australian multi-purpose venues.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll was delighted that Rockhampton was finally going to get a stadium.

“The construction of the ‘Rocky Stadium’ will release the shackles for the region’s ability and capability to host major events, providing enormous economic benefits for the community, and will build upon the existing facilities in the city,” she said.

“With the Rockhampton CBD only a leisurely 12-minute stroll along the bank of the beautiful Fitzroy River, and surrounded by 15 quality hotels and apartment complexes located within one kilometre, the Victoria Park location is a perfectly suited venue for this type of infrastructure.”

The stadium construction phase was expected to create up to 67 full-time jobs and inject over $44 million into the local economy.