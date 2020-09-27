Praise for LNP’s four-lane, 110kmh Bruce Highway plan

DRIVING AMBITION: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has revealed an ambitious $33b election promise to build a four-lane Bruce Highway between Gympie and Cairns.

CENTRAL Queensland’s politicians have lavished praise upon the State LNP’s ambitious $33 billion campaign promise to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Curra (near Gympie) and Cairns, if it wins the state election.

Potentially the biggest infrastructure project Queensland has ever seen, the planned 1,511km construction would be rolled out over the next 15 years, creating an estimated 100,000 jobs (6820 full-time jobs a year) and supercharging coastal economies.

The project would ensure there were fewer accidents and more lives saved on the highway, along with less congestion and greater resilience to flooding.

The upgraded Bruce Highway would have a speed limit of 110kmh, ensuring faster journeys and boosted economic productivity for regional Queensland.

Central to the LNP Leader Deb Frecklington’s plan was working with the Federal Government to secure an 80:20 federal-state funding arrangement to meet the project’s significant cost.

Federal politicians for CQ, Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry spoke positively about the proposed project.

“Great vision this morning from the LNP to back four lanes from Brisbane to Cairns,” Senator Canavan said.

“There is so much opportunity in north Queensland and better connections will open that up to create jobs and more prosperity.”

Ms Landry said the Federal Liberal and Nationals had been paying for the majority of Bruce Highway upgrades since being elected in 2013.

“This started with arresting under-investment from the Rudd Government with an initial $2.6 billion increase in investment,” Ms Landry said.

“Our commitment has now grown into a $10 billion package of priority works between Brisbane and Cairns.

“We also continue to look at additional projects as progress is made.

“I strongly welcome the State LNP’s long-term vision and strong commitment to lift investment so that all Queenslanders will have a safer Bruce Highway in the future.”

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot said this project would have widespread benefits.

“We all use the Bruce Highway,” Mr de Groot said.

“Let’s get this done and change the government on the 31st of October to a LNP Government and get Queensland working again.”

LNP candidate for Mirani Tracie Newitt said the massive investment would be worth it.

“The Bruce Highway is critical to our economy, but huge sections of the road are too slow and too dangerous,” Ms Newitt said.

“A faster, four-lane Bruce would ensure that local farmers and businesses can send and receive deliveries on time.

“A better Bruce Highway will also encourage more tourists to visit and explore our region.

“Only an LNP Government has a plan to get Queensland working again.”

Aspiring Premier Deb Frecklington said Queensland companies would be given preference for contracts over interstate and international construction corporations – with tenders scaled to allow local small and medium-sized businesses to bid.

Upon being elected, Ms Frecklington said the LNP Government would immediately invest $50m in planning for a four-lane Bruce Highway.

“With almost 200,000 Queenslanders out of work, we need major infrastructure projects to create jobs and drag us out of recession,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Four-laning the Bruce Highway will create the jobs we need right now, but it will also benefit Queensland for generations to come.

“An LNP Government will ensure the regions finally get the investment they need and deserve.”

In addition, a LNP Government would increase the annual Bruce Highway budget by 125 per cent – from $200 million to $440 million.

The Bruce Highway plan comes in addition to the LNP’s $15 billion New Bradfield Scheme plan they announced in November to boost agriculture and droughtproof CQ.

Given that the LNP had guaranteed “no new or increased taxes”, it remains to be seen just how they intend to fund their big spending promises – a question the Morning Bulletin has asked of their local candidates.

Labor’s candidates for Keppel, Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton, Barry O’Rourke, were asked whether Labor would consider adopting the LNP’s Bruce Highway plan.

Ms Lauga responded saying the Queensland Government was getting our economy back on track by bringing forward $1 billion in road stimulus projects like the Rockhampton Ring Road and Yeppoon-Rocky Road upgrades.

“These works are funded by both the State and Federal Government and it is locked in. This accelerated funding will increase investment in roads and transport infrastructure, including $400 million in Queensland Government funding for 42 projects,” Ms Lauga said.

“The LNP’s ‘announcement’ today is just another unfunded Frecklington fantasy. It’s a $50 million commitment for consulants – not a single dollar for bitumen.

“Deb’s presser confirmed she has zero federal funding for this announcement – it’s just smoke and mirrors.”