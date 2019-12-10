Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.
Police are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.
Crime

Mum assaulted and spat on during stoush over pram parking

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2019 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a Cairns shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.

The 38-year-old woman was pushing a child in a pram at the Smithfield centre on Monday, October 28 about 11am when she complained to a woman aged in her 40s about using the 'parents with prams' parking spot without having a pram.

It is alleged the older woman turned on the 38-year-old and lifted her sunglasses from her face before threatening to give her a black eye.

The younger woman turned away and was retreating towards the shopping centre with her child when she was shoved into a parked car by the older woman who threatened to assault her further.

Damage to a car at the Smithfield shopping centre following an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied
Damage to a car at the Smithfield shopping centre following an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied

The victim called out for help and a man came to her aid, yelling at the offender to leave the woman alone and waited with her until police arrived.

As the victim wrote down the older woman's registration it was alleged she returned, spat in her face and threatened to damage her car before leaving in her own vehicle.

The woman reported the matter to police, completed her shopping with her child before returning to her car at about 2pm where she noticed a new, large deep scratch on the front bumper of her red Holden Commodore sedan.

Smithfield police are appealing for a good Samaritan who assisted the woman to come forward.

assault crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        premium_icon I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        News Accused mother left Rockhampton seven years ago to escape the drug culture she lost her son to.

        ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child exploitation ring

        premium_icon ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child...

        News Queensland police operation nabs a ring of six alleged child sex offenders.

        Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        premium_icon Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        News The extent of contamination and environmental damage has been revealed.

        Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        premium_icon Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        Politics Rural Firefighter volunteers need financial help to save people.