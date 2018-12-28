Menu
Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

Jasmine Minhas
28th Dec 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.

It is understood the family were walking along Look At Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach when the pram rolled down a steep section, stopping just on the rocks at the water's edge below.

 

Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after midday.

It is believed an off-duty surf life saver, who had been surfing near the headland, was the first on the scene when he paddled to the baby's aid after witnessing the incident.

The baby is now safe and escaped injury.

 

 

