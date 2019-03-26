Prayers for Pakleppa family as community holds Purple event

Chozen One will be hosting a Purple Charity Event for Zara Pakleppa's famliy after her tragic death on the weekend.

THE Central Queensland community is praying Jamie Pakleppa makes a swift recovery after he was badly injured in Sunday's tragic Yeppoon Rd intersection crash.

A media representative for Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane today confirmed that Jamie, 6, was still in a critical condition this morning following the accident that killed his sister Zara.

On Saturday morning, at Chozen One Functional Fitness, there will be an ocean of purple - Zara Pakleppa's favourite colour.

Huge numbers are expected to pour into the Kawana facility to honour the nine-year-old and raise funds for her grieving family.

Chozen One co-owner Daniel Simmons said Saturday's Purple Charity Event will be about community spirit and supporting the Pakleppa family.

"It was a conversation between me and my partner Laken over breakfast yesterday,” he said.

"We said 'let's try and do something to help Brendan out'.

"There's no dollar objectives, we just want to help anyway we can.”

Daniel has worked behind Brendan's Pakleppa Automotive business for the last 18 months and said during that time, the doting dad showed his immeasurable generosity to him.

"We both opened up our small businesses around the same time so it hit home,” Daniel said.

"As a small business owner it will be tough so we're trying to put the hand out and help him out.

"It's devastating, especially being so close to home.

"Brendan is a top bloke, an awesome bloke. I don't know him that well but he always says hello in the morning and has always offered me a hand or let me borrow his tools when needed.”

Daniel posted a flyer to promote the Purple Charity Event on Monday night and was overwhelmed by the community's support.

By 10am Tuesday, Pakleppa Automotive's post about the event had 291 shares and Chozen One's post had 93 shares.

Spots are full for the morning work-out and the business owner is expecting big crowds for the raffle, coffee van and sausage sizzle.

The individual, partner and team work-outs for all fitness levels will run from 6am, with each $10 entry donated to the Pakleppa family.

A dollar coin donation for the sausage sizzle will also be donated to the family.

Participants are asked to turn up in purple, in honour of little Zara's love of the colour.

"We want to let everyone know we are a community and it's not hard to rally together and help an individual out,” Daniel said.

"You don't have to do it on your own.

"I couldn't even imagine losing my young one and still have to get up and go to work and run a small business.”

Daniel said there may be a moment of silence for the Pakleppa family and Zara, as well as a thank-you for everyone's support.

The Morning Bulletin would like to offer a profound apology to all those affected for an incorrect photo of Zara that was published in today's edition and for a few hours online yesterday.

Show Your Support

Where: Chozen One Functional Fitness. 6 Power Street, Kawana, Rockhampton.

When: March 30. 6am onwards.