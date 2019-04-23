Pre Anzac day funding announcement for Cap Coast

Emu Park RSL's Jon Willson and District Vice President Phillip Luzzi welcome more funding for Emu Park's Anzac walk

Emu Park RSL's Jon Willson and District Vice President Phillip Luzzi welcome more funding for Emu Park's Anzac walk Jann Houley

EMU Park's honourable and eye-catching memorial is set to receive an upgrade after a Federal Government funding announcement yesterday.

An extravagant war memorial project started in 2016 at the beachside town will have the boardwalk upgraded thanks to a $95,000 Veterans Affairs Grant.

The multi-stage project, where the sod turning took place in 2016, featured a $1.4m Gatehouse with 26-floor-to-ceiling panels telling the story of the war, from the shores of Gallipoli to the legend of the Anzacs.

The newly opened Gatehouse at the Anzac Memorial Precinct in Emu Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK230416canzac12

Other stages included the installation of more than 40 new military art elements which were installed prior to 2017 Anzac Day commemorations.

One of the Metal silhouettes that have been added to the Emu Park Anzac Memorial this year. Chris Ison ROK240417canzacep6

The overall project started as part of the Centenary of Anzac commemorations.

This latest addition will includeimages of the Light Horse and the Red Baron will be added to the Anzac centenary memorial which already draws crowds to the Central Queensland coast.

Vice President of the Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands RSL district branch, Phillip Luzzi, welcomed the announcement yesterday that Emu Park RSL has received a $95,000 Veteran Affairs Grant to upgrade the walk.

Newly installed markers commemorate battles fought by Australian troops during the First World War at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial. Chris Ison ROK240417canzacep7

He described the Red Baron as a famous German pilot during the first World War who was respected by Allied forces and given a proper funeral when shot down.

"He earned the respect of the Allied forces, particularly the Australians and English through his feats in air combat," Mr Luzzi said.

"We have a timeline along the actual walkway and these figures will fit into that particular timeline." Mr Luzzi said.

"We are going to have a cut out right at the very end." Mr Luzzi Said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry congratulated the RSL club securing funding for the ANZAC Memorial Boardwalk.

RSL District Vice President Phillip Luzzi, with Michelle Landry MP, welcome more funding for Emu Park's Anzac walk Jann Houley

"Well done to the RSL and looking forward to this amazing project moving forward even more."

"I am certainly looking forward to coming along here on ANZAC Day and seeing the magnificent sun coming up," Said Ms Landry.

Commenting on who benefits from the project, Mr Luzzi described it as a community project for Emu Park.

Emu Park's 2017 Anzac Day Dawn Service attracted thousands to the memorial precinct. Glenn Adamus

"This community will benefit from this project, which is well supported." Said Mr Luzzi

When asked about his thoughts on the memorial, he described it as being "the best memorial in Australia."

"A lot of thought has gone into this by Emu Park RSL and the PFH District and it rivals anything throughout Australia."