Tyler Wade Walker represented himself in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to one drink driving charge.
Crime

Pre Christmas drinks lands CQ miner in trouble

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland miner had pre Christmas drinks until 3am before hopping in the car and driving down the Capricorn Highway seven hours later.

Tyler Wade Walker represented himself in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to one drink driving charge.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Walker was intercepted at Gogango at 10am with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.107.

He told police he had an unknown quantity of Great Northern Beers and Jack Daniels.

Walker's licence was suspended immediately with the machine operator at Curragh Mine telling the court he had arranged transport to and from work.

He was ordered to pay a $900 fine and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

