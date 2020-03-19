Pre-polling marathon for RRC candidates

BUSY DAY: Division 1 candidate Sherrie Ashton meets a voter who was anxious to cast her ballot early to avoid the crowds on election day next Saturday.

CANDIDATES campaigning for a seat in Rockhampton Regional Council will be pushed to their limits after pre-polling hours were extended to cope with an influx of voters seeking to avoid being infected by the COVID-19 virus on election day.

The ECQ recorded a sharp increase in early voting figures at the start of the 2020 local government elections with 170,000 Queenslanders voting in the first two days and a record 520,000 postal vote applications received.

Unable to alter the legislation to enable increased postal voting, the Electoral Commission of Queensland made the decision on Tuesday to lengthen the hours and days in which voters could cast their votes early.

The changes have most voting centres around Queensland opening between 9am to 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and an additional day of voting on Saturday, March 21 between 9am and 5pm.

A number of candidates contacted The Morning Bulletin late on Tuesday afternoon to report they were already feeling the strain and heat exhaustion, admitting their concern about the physical toll that would come from working the lengthened pre-polling hours.

Two Division 1 candidates, Vincent Robertson and Sherrie Ashton, said they had seen a noticeable increase in the number of people at pre-polling yesterday compared to previous days.

Mr Robertson said it was “quite busy” with a “constant stream of people” flowing through the polling station.

STEPPING UP: Division 1 candidate Vincent Robertson will have to juggle work with longer days at Rockhampton's pre-polling centre.

Ms Ashton said voters were lined up “a fair way down the road” before the doors opened for voting.

“It’s been constant, it’s not 10 thousand people but it’s good and keeping us busy,” she said.

Undeterred by the lengthening of pre-polling hours, Ms Ashton said she was up to the challenge of maintaining a presence at the voting centre.

“It’s going to push me to the limit but I’ve got to be here and put my face out there for everybody to know who I am,” she said.

“I’ve got a couple of helpers but I’d rather be here and talk to people. If I want to win, I’ve got to be here,” she said.

Mr Robertson was similarly resolute saying he would do as much as he could himself with the assistance of a few volunteer supporters.

“I’ve got to try and make time and fit in a bit of work as well so it’s going to be very hard for me but it is what it is,” he said.

“With this current crisis, it’s probably a good thing if we don’t have too many large crowds but let’s just say that it’s difficult.”