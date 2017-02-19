35°
Pre-season trial helps Capras iron out kinks

Pam McKay
| 19th Feb 2017 5:48 PM
The Capras defence defuses an attacking raid in Saturday's trial match in Mackay.
The Capras defence defuses an attacking raid in Saturday's trial match in Mackay. Tara Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kim Williams says the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras were their own worst enemy in their 24-point loss to the Mackay Cutters in Saturday night's trial game.

"I try not to read too much into trial matches, whether we win or lose, but I was disappointed in parts of the performance as were the boys,” he said.

"We just failed to build pressure on the opposition. We dropped far too much ball and that was probably the major problem above anything else.

"A few missed tackles cost us points so that combined with the dropped ball are the two areas we need to improve over the next two weeks.”

Williams said the trial had served its purpose in identifying the areas the team needed to focus on in the countdown to the season opener against the PNG Hunters at Browne Park on March 4.

But it had also produced some positives, including impressive performances by two of the Capras new recruits - hooker Krys Freeman and halfback Jack Madden.

"When we got things right in attack we looked pretty good and at times we defended really well but we just let ourselves down with dropped balls and penalties,” Williams said.

"We worked hard enough; we just weren't very smart so we definitely need to improve the discipline side of things.”

Marco de la Pena was a late withdrawal from Saturday's match, which meant Phil Nati started in the second row and Ayden Cooper came onto the bench.

While the trial had answered some selection questions, Williams said he was still not set on his starting line-up for Round 1.

"I've watched the game again once already and I'll watch it again a few more times. My mind certainly isn't made up completely on a couple of positions and I'll consult the rest of the coaching staff before we finalise anything,” he said.

"We'll have a good idea of our top 18 or 19 some time this week. Anyone outside of that possible squad for Round 1 will be able to play in the Nines (this weekend) for their local team... get a bit more match fitness and keep pressing for selection through the local league.”

