Rocky woman's precious memories stolen in daylight bag snatch

Roxanne West, mum of Kurtis West who died in a motorcycle accident, had her wallet stolen in broad daylight yesterday afternoon from a Foodworks in Glenmore.

DAYS before the anniversary of her son's sudden death, Roxanne West had a treasured piece of his memory stolen.

The Rockhampton woman was the victim of a targeted bag snatch Sunday afternoon where a man stole her purse from her grasp and ran towards Yaamba Rd.

Inside the purse was some cash, cards and two precious photographs of her late son, Kurtis.

FREE SPIRIT: The last photo of Rockhampton's Kurtis West before he was tragically killed a year ago today. Contributed

Four years after the 18-year-old's tragic death, Ms West was preparing for the anniversary of the day Kurtis died in a motorcycle accident on Jambin- Dakenba Rd in 2014.

The Wandal teenager was the passenger on a motorcycle when he was fatally injured.

He was found by a passing motorist, who tried desperately to save his life as he lay on the side of the road, but it was too late.

The 52-year-old woman was about to do her grocery shopping when she saw two men "waiting for the opportunity" near her Glenmore grocer.

"I hesitated at first but got out and smiled," she said.

"Then next thing 'bam', he had grabbed my wallet."

Ms West said the daylight robbery was "frightening" and she pursued the man in her car, but he disappeared.

"I was in total shock this could happen in broad daylight," she said.

"There wasn't many people around so I just didn't know what to do.

"I just feel so violated, I would have just given him the money."

Ms West said she and her partner even walked the rail tracks off Farm St hoping the robber had dumped the wallet but had no luck.

She retold a story of her son on Schoolies, when he handed in a wallet he found, saying she couldn't believe there were people in Rockhampton who could be so different.

"(Kurtis) was such a good Samaritan," she said.

Ms West urged people to be cautious about these kind of attacks saying as a result she was wary to even walk the streets.

Queensland Police Service said CCTV footage was assisting with the investigation.

CRIME STOPPERS

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000