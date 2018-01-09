Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky woman's precious memories stolen in daylight bag snatch

Roxanne West, mum of Kurtis West who died in a motorcycle accident, had her wallet stolen in broad daylight yesterday afternoon from a Foodworks in Glenmore.
Roxanne West, mum of Kurtis West who died in a motorcycle accident, had her wallet stolen in broad daylight yesterday afternoon from a Foodworks in Glenmore. Allan Reinikka ROK080118awest1
Shayla Bulloch
by

DAYS before the anniversary of her son's sudden death, Roxanne West had a treasured piece of his memory stolen.

The Rockhampton woman was the victim of a targeted bag snatch Sunday afternoon where a man stole her purse from her grasp and ran towards Yaamba Rd.

Inside the purse was some cash, cards and two precious photographs of her late son, Kurtis.

FREE SPIRIT: The last photo of Rockhampton's Kurtis West before he was tragically killed a year ago today.
FREE SPIRIT: The last photo of Rockhampton's Kurtis West before he was tragically killed a year ago today. Contributed

Four years after the 18-year-old's tragic death, Ms West was preparing for the anniversary of the day Kurtis died in a motorcycle accident on Jambin- Dakenba Rd in 2014.

The Wandal teenager was the passenger on a motorcycle when he was fatally injured.

He was found by a passing motorist, who tried desperately to save his life as he lay on the side of the road, but it was too late.

The 52-year-old woman was about to do her grocery shopping when she saw two men "waiting for the opportunity" near her Glenmore grocer.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I hesitated at first but got out and smiled," she said.

"Then next thing 'bam', he had grabbed my wallet."

Ms West said the daylight robbery was "frightening" and she pursued the man in her car, but he disappeared.

"I was in total shock this could happen in broad daylight," she said.

"There wasn't many people around so I just didn't know what to do.

"I just feel so violated, I would have just given him the money."

Ms West said she and her partner even walked the rail tracks off Farm St hoping the robber had dumped the wallet but had no luck.

She retold a story of her son on Schoolies, when he handed in a wallet he found, saying she couldn't believe there were people in Rockhampton who could be so different.

"(Kurtis) was such a good Samaritan," she said.

Ms West urged people to be cautious about these kind of attacks saying as a result she was wary to even walk the streets.

Queensland Police Service said CCTV footage was assisting with the investigation.

CRIME STOPPERS

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

  • Always carry your bag close
  • Bring only what you need
  • Shorten your purse strap closer to your body
  • Report anything suspicious to police

Topics:  bag snatching kurtis west qps roxanne west

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky drug crime map: How police are targeting criminals

Rocky drug crime map: How police are targeting criminals

Rocky's drug crime hot spots revealed as police warn 'supply and demand' continues to fuel trade.

Man accused of brazen attempted rape on busy Rocky street

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Magistrate described actions as 'bizarre behaviour'

PHOTO GALLERY: Champion lifesaver back where it all began

Britt Brymer returned to Yeppoon, where her surf lifesaving career began, to run a training camp for nippers at the weekend.

Yeppoon teen invited to train with Currumbin's ironman squad

Surviving an explosion just one reason Vince was an icon

MOUNT MORGAN ICON: Mr Vince Nesfield, a beloved figure of Mount Morgan delivered fruit and vegetables around the historic town in his ute.

VINCE Nesfield was a beloved figure across generations in Mt Morgan

Local Partners