PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

On April 22, 1999, Keyra Steinhardt is attacked and killed as she walked home from school in Rockhampton.

Detectives get a once-in-a-lifetime break in the case and have their prime suspect in custody just hours later. But then things stall.

He won't talk, so for two weeks hundreds of people search for the 9-year-old girl.

This crime rocked a small community, but it's just the first horrifying discovery about the man who became Queensland's first convicted serial killer.

READ THE EXCLUSIVE STORY AND SEE PHOTOS HERE.