Preference distribution begins for Rocky election

The Electoral Commission of Queensland today began distributing preferences for Rockhampton’s mayoral by-election following Tuesday’s postal vote deadline.

It will now exclude from the count candidates with relatively low numbers of votes and distribute preferences to other candidates according to each ballot paper.

Those excluded today were Christopher Davies, Brett Williams, Remy McCamley, Bronwyn Laverty-Young, Leyland Barnett, Miranda Broadbent, Christian Shepherd, John Rewald, and Shane Latcham.

The elimination process continues until there are two candidates remaining and one of them has the majority of votes.