Pregnancy policy cost sparks gender war

Exclusive: A major gender war has erupted over health funds' extremely high-cost pregnancy policies.

The nation's health insurers are facing explosive allegations they are discriminating against women by forcing them to buy the most expensive Gold policies to get cover for pregnancy.

Meanwhile male only reproductive problems and prostate issues are covered by cheaper levels of insurance.

Gold policies that cover pregnancy cost nearly $6000 a year for a family while Bronze and Silver policies that cover male only problems cost half as much - around $3000 and $4000.

The National Association of Specialist Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (NASOG) has written to the Human Rights Commission asking for an investigation into the matter it said is "extremely discriminatory towards women".

"In effect, you're being asked to pay a higher premium, just because you're a woman, and that's just not fair, it's anti-woman, it's misogyny in the true sense of the word," NASOG president Dr Gino Pecoraro said.

"All conditions specifically related to male reproductive health (testicular torsion or cancer, prostate issues etc) are covered in cheaper entry-level insurance policies but pregnancy is only covered in the top level of cover," he told the commission in a letter asking for an inquiry.

Dr Gino Pecoraro says the high cost of pregnancy policies is “anti-woman”. Picture: Glenn Hunt



This means if, as a result of an unplanned sexual encounter, a male with an entry-level insurance policy suffers medical complications such a gonorrhoea, he is covered by his insurer, Dr Pecororo said.

If a woman from the same unplanned sexual encounter becomes pregnant, "she does not enjoy health insurance coverage unless she is in the highest (and most expensive) tier of medical insurance policies and has completed the waiting time."

He said pregnancy care should be in every insurance policy that is sold in Australia because half of all pregnancies are unplanned and there is a 12 month wait to upgrade a policy.

"That means that unless you are planning to get pregnant, and you raise your insurance policy, the insurance companies disown you," he said.

In many instances, male-specific surgery, such as a radical prostatectomy, can cost more than a natural childbirth or caesarean.

Private Healthcare Australia (PHA) chief Dr Rachel David said the decision to include pregnancy cover only in Gold level polices was the result of a federal government policy change implemented in April 2019 and was not a decision of health funds.

"Gold/Silver/Bronze/Basic product tiering was introduced by the Federal Government. Health funds did not advocate for this and have worked to minimise the impact on members through changes to policies as much as possible," Dr David said.

Courtney Zamora Arana says it’s “ridiculous” health premiums keep rising. Picture: Adam Head

Brisbane mum Courtney Zamora Arana is expecting her third child in July.

She pays $6000 a year for top health fund cover and said it was "ridiculous" that premiums kept rising.

Adding insult, she still faces out-of- pocket expenses such as a number of scans, anaesthetist, assistant surgeon and other bills for obstetricians fees her fund does not cover.

"It has just been accepted as the norm that if you require health insurance for pregnancy you have to pay top dollar with no justification … it absolutely needs to be investigated," the 32-year-old said.

"I'm a married woman, I can get pregnant why should I have to pay more for my insurance policy than men my age who can get by with a cheaper policy that covers everything they need I feel discriminated against just for being a woman.

"All methods of contraception can fail, so women need to be reassured they will be covered if they unexpectedly fall pregnant. They shouldn't be penalised for bringing life into this world, it should be seen as a gift."

A spokeswoman for the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said the commission's confidentiality process meant it was unable to comment.

COMPARISONS HEALTH FUND PREMIUMS

GOLD

single $500 excess NSW per month includes pregnancy

Medibank $234.35

Bupa $260.25

HCF $246.50

Nib $298.84

Family $500 excess NSW per month includes pregnancy

Medibank $468.70

Bupa $520.50

HCF $493

Nib $571 ($750 excess)

BRONZE PLUS

Single $500 EXCESS NSW per month excludes pregnancy

Medibank $119.95

Bupa $123.95

HCF $124

Nib $131.02

Family $500 excess NSW per month excludes pregnancy

Medibank $238.20

Bupa $247.90

HCF $248

Nib $274.66

SILVER PLUS

Single $500 excess NSW per month excludes pregnancy

Medibank $218.75

Bupa $215.50

HCF $228.50

Nib $227.03

Family $500 excess NSW per month excludes pregnancy

Medibank $437.50

Bupa $431

HCF $457

Nib $454.06

