Seven and half months pregnant 21-year-old Kiana Catherine Jade Burke appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on the bail application
Pregnant burglar attacks 86yo Rocky man in his home

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Mar 2018 1:53 PM

SHE WAS heavily pregnant when she and two juveniles burgled an elderly sick man's West Rockhampton home at knife point in the middle of the night.

Kiana Catherine Jade Burke, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court today to one count of burglary and one of armed robbery while in the company of others.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the 86-year-old victim went to bed about midnight in April last year, and awoke to three people with towels covering their faces in his bedroom.

One was armed with a knife they'd picked up in the kitchen.

The armed offender, a 14-year-old boy, cut the phone lines and medical alert bracelet on the victim's wrist.

The victim's mobile phones were thrown into the toilet so he couldn't call for help.

The trio ransacked the house, stealing jewellery, alcohol, cigarettes and pool cues.

Burke found the victim's cheque book and asked a co-offender to make the victim sign it so they could cash cheques later, but the victim refused.

After the trio left, the victim remained in his room until his neighbour found him at 10am the next day.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Burke to three years prison, declared 340 days pre-sentence custody and released her on parole today.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
