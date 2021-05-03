Pregnant, busted with drugs and spring-loaded knife in grenade

A pregnant woman busted possessing drugs also had a spring-loaded knife concealed in a black hand grenade.

Jodi Elizabeth Richmond, 27, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils and possessing a category M weapon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police executed a search warrant on a residence in Burnett St, Berserker, at 10am on October 1, 2020, locating 0.03g of marijuana in a pink container, along with a brass cone piece in her hand bag.

He said police also located a black hand grenade lighter knife which contained a concealed blade which was spring-loaded and could be released by pushing a button with one hand.

Sergeant Dalton said Richmond told police she purchased the hand grenade at a tobacco shop.

The mother of three was living with a friend at the time of her court appearance.

Richmond was fined $200 and put on a six-month good behaviour bond with $300 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.