Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Pregnant, busted with drugs and spring-loaded knife in grenade

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd May 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A pregnant woman busted possessing drugs also had a spring-loaded knife concealed in a black hand grenade.

Jodi Elizabeth Richmond, 27, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils and possessing a category M weapon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police executed a search warrant on a residence in Burnett St, Berserker, at 10am on October 1, 2020, locating 0.03g of marijuana in a pink container, along with a brass cone piece in her hand bag.

He said police also located a black hand grenade lighter knife which contained a concealed blade which was spring-loaded and could be released by pushing a button with one hand.

Sergeant Dalton said Richmond told police she purchased the hand grenade at a tobacco shop.

The mother of three was living with a friend at the time of her court appearance.

Richmond was fined $200 and put on a six-month good behaviour bond with $300 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RGS cattle paraders starts off strong at Beef Australia

        Premium Content RGS cattle paraders starts off strong at Beef Australia

        News RGS Cattle Show team members take out Age Champion first day of Beef Australia

        ‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

        Premium Content ‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

        Rugby League CQ Capras show plenty of fight in their showdown with Valleys Diehards.

        Mum’s effort to protect child costs $750

        Premium Content Mum’s effort to protect child costs $750

        Crime A woman busted possessing a taser claimed she had it to protect her child.

        UPDATE: Six people in hospital following two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Six people in hospital following two-vehicle crash

        Breaking Three children were taken to hospital for precaution.