Pregnant drug user warned 'women have kids in prison'

Georgia Ann Burnett pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 7.

A WOMAN due to give birth next month was warned by a magistrate that having children does not exclude you from having to serve time in prison.

Georgia Ann Burnett (pictured) pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 7.

The charges included three failing to appear in court. Her lawyer, Joanne Madden told the court Burnett had been sick and she was having such a bad pregnancy she had been admitted to the hospital a number of times.

Burnett's charges also included taxi fare evading, possession of a bong, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with number plates belonging to another vehicle and failing to attend a drug aversion program. Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the fare evasion happened on March 14 when Burnett called a taxi to a Saunders St, Koongal, address and was driven to Osborne Rd, Pink Lily.

He said when they arrived, Burnett told the driver she had forgotten her wallet and would pay the fare later.

However, police had to attend her residence to remind her with Snr Cons Janes handing up a copy of the receipt in court.

A month before the fare evasion, Burnett was found with a bong she had used to smoke cannabis.

And in November, she was intercepted on Edington St, Rockhampton, driving a Holden that was unregistered, uninsured and had number plates belonging to another vehicle.

Snr Cons Janes said Burnett told police she was in the process of buying the vehicle from a friend and was unaware it was unregistered or about the incorrect number plates.

The court heard Burnett was on suspended sentences at the time of offending and breached a probation order.

Mrs Madden said Burnett was due to give birth by August 31, but the pregnancy complications meant she would have to be booked in for a caesarian.

"Having a child is not going to keep you out of prison,” Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"There are many women who have children in jail.”

He ordered the activation of suspended sentences of three-month prison terms with immediate parole.

She was placed on an 18-months probation and ordered to pay $700 in fines for the other matters.