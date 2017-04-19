28°
Pregnant 'home invader' could be in for jail baby

19th Apr 2017 3:50 PM
Seven and half months pregnant 21-year-old Kiana Catherine Jade Burke appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where she was denied bail.
Seven and half months pregnant 21-year-old Kiana Catherine Jade Burke appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where she was denied bail.

A HEAVILY pregnant woman facing five charges relating to her alleged involvement in an Easter home invasion in West Rockhampton has been denied bail.

Kiana Catherine Jade Burke, 21, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on the bail application.

Her application started on Tuesday, but was held off until today, while the court received documentation about another outstanding matter Burke faces.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ruled Burke's criminal history, which included a previous assault charge, meant she was not suitable to be released on bail.

On Tuesday, the court heard Burke is seven and half months pregnant and has twins that are two and a half years-old that live with their grandmother in Townsville.

She is accused with two teenage males of breaking into the home of an 86-year-old man, cutting the phone line, eating food, drinking, threatening the victim with a knife, slashing bedsheets and stealing items from the bedroom.

Burke's co-accused are scheduled to appear in the Rockhampton Children's Court on May 2 and Burke's case has been adjourned until a week later.

What happens if you have a baby in jail?

In November last year, The ABC reported Queensland had a handful of mothers who had been allowed to keep their young children in jail with them.

"Of the 700 women being held in a Queensland correctional facility, a handful of them are mothers allowed to keep their young children with them on the inside,” said the report, called Queensland prisons allowing incarcerated mothers to raise young children.

"Right now in the sunshine state there are 15 children living in prison with their mothers.

"They are allowed to stay until the school-age of five and it is something that is encouraged by authorities.”

