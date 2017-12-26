Pregnant meth mum doesn't want to lose her children

SHE'S due to give birth to her third child in February but her drug offending from earlier this year has her scared she'll lose all her children.

Tara Maree Egretz, 31, pleaded guilty to six drug related charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford read out the facts of the charges, including Egretz's two drug driving offences on April 14 and March 14 where she was busted driving with methamphetamines and cannabis in her system while on a provisional licence.

The other charges were laid after police conducted a search of Egretz house on May 24 where two other males were present.

Three clip seal bags containing 0.5 grams of meth total was located inside a sunglasses case.

A bowl containing 0.08grams of cannabis, a packed cone piece and a bong were also located; along with syringes not disposed of legally.

The court heard Egretz had received two suspended sentences in the past for similar offences and was no longer eligible for court ordered drug diversion programs.

She represented herself in court and told Magistrate Jeff Clarke she was undertaking counselling services through the Rockhampton Hospital's Midwifery service as she didn't want to lose her children - two at home and one due late February.

The court heard Egretz doesn't have any family support other than her partner.

Mr Clarke sentenced her to three-months jail with immediate parole, plus 10-months driving disqualification period and $1250 in fines.