Pregnant mum-of-five busted hiding weed in bra

A pregnant mother-of-five was caught with 1g of weed stashed inside her bra.

AN EXPECTANT mother was found to be keeping a small amount of weed inside her bra after police intercepted her after attending an unrelated matter.

Tara Dane Koraba, 29, appeared at Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week, Wednesday 19 August, pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said officers attended an Elphinstone St address at Berserker on May 14 after they were flagged down by a resident.

She said the resident complained to police about a matter relating to the mother-of-five.

Officers then proceeded to search the defendant, later finding a joint filled with cannabis on the left side of her bra.

The woman’s five children were removed from her custody some time ago.

The joint reportedly weighed around one gram, added Ms King.

Defence for Koraba said the woman had spiralled into drug use following her mother’s death five years ago.

Her history with drugs had also resulted in Child Protective Services removing her five young children from her care.

The children now reside with their paternal grandparents.

Lawyers for the woman said she was undertaking counselling to work at regaining custody of the children.

Koraba was convicted and fined $500.