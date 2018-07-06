Pregnant purse thief and mum of five walks from court

Kerri Ann Connolly, 31, from Mackay was arrested after allegedly stealing a brand new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership earlier this year.

Kerri Ann Connolly, 31, from Mackay was arrested after allegedly stealing a brand new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership earlier this year. Facebook

A "BIT of luck" has resulted in a purse thief being able to walk free from Mackay Magistrates Court.

The 31-year-old Kerri-Ann Connolly was sentenced to a total of seven months, suspended for two years for three counts of stealing, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, failing to take reasonable care with a syringe or needle, and falsifying registration certificates.

Connolly stole a purse from a shopper late last year, which Magistrate Damien Dwyer described as "pretty ordinary".

However due to police prosecution being unable to produce certain documents and failing to combine charges for other matters at a previous appearance in February, Magistrate Dwyer said that she had "a bit of luck".

"If that matter had been before the court then I would take the view that the period of imprisonment would have been increased," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"People are entitled to shop at Canelands and not have their purses pinched out of their trolley."

Connolly's defence said that she was "spiralling" throughout that period and that she had laid off drugs, evident through a drug test however Magistrate Dwyer remained sceptical.

Connolly is a mother to five children, a sixth on the way, and has since relocated to Alice Springs to be with family and remove herself from her "Mackay associates".

"You have a disgraceful and atrocious history and indeed it's a history which I would send you to prison, and send you to prison to do actual time," Magistrate Dwyer said.

"But as I said I feel constrained (due to disorganisation for prosecution) because of what happened in February and I have to comply with the law just as everyone else has.

"That will enable you to get a further chance but I'm of the view that a further period of imprisonment would have been imposed back then and so intend to do so."

Connolly was fined $1200 on top of her suspended sentence.

"You've had a bit of luck there Ms Connolly, I wouldn't run with it if I was you," Magistrate Dwyer said.