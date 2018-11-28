Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had to airlift a pregnant woman to hospital.
Pregnant woman airlifted from island

Michelle Gately
by
28th Nov 2018 1:49 PM

A PREGNANT woman was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this morning with reported abdominal pains.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an island off the Capricorn Coast about 10.50am.

The woman had been suffering from the pains since the previous evening, consequently the Rescue300 crew were then tasked just after 10.30am.

The patient received initial treatment by the onboard Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor before being airlifted in a stable condition to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

