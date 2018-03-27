UPDATE: Pregnant woman, 5yo out of hospital after rollover

ROLLOVER: Three patients have been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

4.12PM: THE three people taken to Gladstone Hospital earlier today after a car rolled on the Dawson Hwy have been discharged.

1.28PM: OFFICERS investigating the cause of this morning's single vehicle rollover are on their way to Gladstone Hospital to speak with those involved.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police speaking with crash victims in hospital was standard practice when it came to determining the cause of an incident.

The Dawson Hwy has been fully reopened.

12.17PM: A PREGNANT woman and a 5-year-old child have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Dawson Hwy this morning.

An adult man of unknown age is also being taken to hospital with unknown injuries, though initial reports indicated a passenger was being treated by bystanders for whiplash before emergency services arrived.

The rollover occurred around 11.20am near the intersection of the Dawson Hwy and Jefferis Rd at Burua.

A QAS spokesman said the 5-year-old child and pregnant woman had suffered no obvious injuries and were being taken to hospital as a precaution, though he did not know the condition of the male patient.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.