Pregnant woman claimed she ‘found’ anti-seizure meds

A HEAVILY pregnant woman was questioned as to why she would pick up anti-seizure medication she claimed she found abandoned in the street.

Zarich Mataya Louise Tonga, 32, pleaded guilty today (September 15) in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a restricted drug.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were patrolling Musgrave St at 2am on July 24 when they spotted a male and female – the defendant – walking.

She said as police went to talk to the pair, they walked across the road into a carpark.

Ms Kurtz said when police caught up with them, Tonga had one red and white capsule in her backpack.

She said a search of the area uncovered four blister packets of the same capsule – Lyrica, which is an anti-seizure medication – under a bush with a jumper.

Ms Kurtz said Tonga told police she found the bag and capsules earlier in the night and did not know who they belonged to.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow said he couldn’t understand why she would pick up the drugs.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Tonga was expecting her seventh child, to be born in two weeks.

She said Tonga now had her own accommodation away from drug using people she use to socialise with.

Ms Legrady said Tonga was on a probation order which expires in February 2021.

Mr Morrow ordered Tonga to pay a $200 fine and a conviction was recorded.