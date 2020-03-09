Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 20-year-old woman died prior to being flown. Picture: iStock
The 20-year-old woman died prior to being flown. Picture: iStock
News

Pregnant woman dies in car crash

by Sarah McPhee
9th Mar 2020 9:05 AM

A young woman who was 32 weeks pregnant has died in a car crash in northern New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Warialda Rd in Inverell just before 10.30pm on Sunday to reports a Holden Commodore had collided with a Mazda Bravo and then crashed into a pole.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving the Holden and her passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were seriously injured.

The driver was flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

"The passenger, who was 32 weeks pregnant, was transported to Inverell Airport; however, despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman and baby died prior to being airlifted," NSW Police said in a statement today.

 

The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS
The rescue helicopter tasked to the scene at Inverell overnight. Picture: WRHS

 

The driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man, and his female passenger suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to Inverell hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

A section of the Gwydir Highway, called Warialda Rd as it passes through the town of Inverell, remains closed in both directions as investigators examine the crime scene.

 

car crash death editors picks nsw pregnancy

Just In

    Gunman storms Paris mosque

    Gunman storms Paris mosque
    • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shovels to hit dirt on the Rookwood Weir project

        premium_icon Shovels to hit dirt on the Rookwood Weir project

        News THE next stage of Central Queensland’s $352 million Rookwood Weir project will start tomorrow.

        Celebrating women: Female artists come together in the name of art

        premium_icon Celebrating women: Female artists come together in the name of...

        News GALA Gallery hosts breakfast and artist talk in honour of QLD Women’s Week

        • 9th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News See the full list of those appearing in Rockhampton magistrates Court today.

        Keeping her family in focus: Jayne Cho’s photo adventures

        premium_icon Keeping her family in focus: Jayne Cho’s photo adventures

        News From Central Queensland to South Korea and back again, Jayne’s got to get her photo...