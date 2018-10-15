Call for action after woman’s death

A PREGNANT woman has died in hospital three weeks after an alleged stolen car she was travelling in crashed into a service station near Newcastle.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was one of three people in the Subaru WRX when the driver clipped a garden bed on the Pacific Highway at Charlestown, lost control and crashed into the service station and a parked car on September 21.

It is the second crash to kill a pregnant woman in less than a month.

The car ignited and the three people managed to escape the wreckage - however police confirmed the woman died in John Hunter Hospital on Friday.

"Crash investigators are dealing with the matter and charges will be pending," NSW Police Chief Inspector David Matthews said.

The 24-year-old driver from Taree remains in hospital in a stable condition. The third person in the car, a 22-year-old man, did not require medical treatment at the time of the incident.

The Newcastle Crash Investigation Unit's inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

On September 28, Katherine Hoang and her unborn twins along with her teenage relative were all killed when a Mazda slammed into their vehicle head on.

The Charlestown crash was caught on CCTV. Source: 9NEWS

Laws about the death of a foetus after a criminal act are now being reviewed. Source: 9NEWS

Richard Moananu, 29, was travelling at speeds of allegedly more than 100km/h and unlicensed when he allegedly veered the car on to the wrong side of the road.

Katherine's husband Bronco Hoang, 25, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, recently woke from his coma to the devastating news that his wife, unborn boys and relative had been killed in the crash.

Mr Moananu has been charged with two counts of manslaughter over the death of the expectant mother and teenager.

He has not been charged over the death of Mrs Hoang's twins because under current law, the death of an unborn baby is only recognised as serious injury to the mother.

"It's more disappointing than anything because the people that are responsible for these deaths are not being met by the full force of the law and that's what really needs to happen," victims advocate Howard Brown told 9NEWS.

Katherine Hoang and her unborn twins were killed last month when Richard Moananu crashed into the car she was travelling in at Orchard Hills.

At the time of the accident, relative of the Hoang family Lucy La said "justice needs to be served".

She told news.com.au that the Facebook post was made because many have voiced how upset and devastated they are that the two manslaughter charges do not cover the deaths of the unborn children.

"We are upset as these babies were already part of the family and they did die in the accident," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she is considering changes to the law so the loss of a foetus following a criminal act will be a chargeable offence.

The Department of Justice is currently reviewing the law.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the crash that killed the 32-year-old Gateshead woman near Newcastle is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.