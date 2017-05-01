Pregnant woman drove disqualified to visit prisoner boyfriend

"I JUST have to bite the bullet and realise he's not coming home any time soon," a heavily pregnant woman admitted.

Kiara Jade Turner made this statement while discussing her circumstances with Magistrate Mark Morrow.

Turner had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified after being caught by police on Olive Rd, Etna Creek on February 25, on her way to visit her boyfriend of the time at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The 23-year-old appeared in court on April 20 where she told Mr Morrow that she wasn't technically in a relationship with the father of her two children as he was facing more charges and unlikely to be released from prison any time soon.

Turner said she would not be supporting this man when he appears in court in the future but could not cut all contact with him as he was the father of her daughter.

The court heard Turner had been disqualified from driving on January 16 after appearing in court for four charges, one including failing to stop.

At that time, she had been placed on a 12-month probation order as well.

Mr Morrow added a two-year disqualification period for the February driving offence.