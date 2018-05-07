Pregnant woman hospitalised after South Rocky crash

UPDATE 9.15am: A WOMAN has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash in Rockhampton this morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was transported in a stable condition.

There were no other patients assessed by paramedics on scene.

Rockhampton towing company, Clayton's Towing reportedly left the scene after service was not required.

INITIAL STORY: A PREGNANT woman is among those involved in a crash in South Rockhampton this morning.

Initial reports indicate two vehicles were involved in the "nose to tail” crash around 9am this morning on the corner on Bolsover and Albert Sts.

The woman is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but other passenger's injuries are unknown.

There are no other hazards or entrapments.

More to come.