A pregnant woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle rollover in Dysart. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Pregnant woman involved in single vehicle rollover at Dysart

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 12:40 PM
A pregnant woman has escaped serious injury following a single vehicle rollover at Dysart.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene along Saraji Rd near the Saraji Mine at Winchester just before 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 20-week pregnant driver was able to remove herself from the vehicle and had no obvious injuries.

“She was transported in a stable condition through to Moranbah Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

