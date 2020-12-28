Pregnant woman involved in single vehicle rollover at Dysart
A pregnant woman has escaped serious injury following a single vehicle rollover at Dysart.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene along Saraji Rd near the Saraji Mine at Winchester just before 9.30am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the 20-week pregnant driver was able to remove herself from the vehicle and had no obvious injuries.
“She was transported in a stable condition through to Moranbah Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.
Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.