Pregnant woman's icy glare towards meth-using pig hunter partner

Dion James Jackson had his day in court last week.

A HEAVILY pregnant woman sitting at the back of the courtroom in support of her partner gained just as much attention from the magistrate as the defendant did.

Dion James Jackson's partner was due to give birth in one weeks' time when he appeared in court last Friday, charged with driving while under the influence of methamphetamines and possession of firearms, ammunition, cannabis and hunting knives.

The court heard Jackson, 38, had been pig hunting with a mate who was craving yoghurt and pizza after the pair's adventures.

He was driving down Moores Creek Rd at 8.15am on January 28 to cater to his friend's food cravings when he was pulled over for a random breath test, the police prosecutor told the court.

Jackson returned a negative result for alcohol but positive for methamphetamines in the saliva test.

He was arrested and charged. Police conducted a search of his vehicle where they found a duffle bag containing a shortened shotgun, cannabis, a 200mm wooden handled knife in a fabric sheath and 26 cartridges in the centre console.

A check revealed Jackson did not have a firearms license, but the court heard he had submitted an application for a licence.

Jackson's defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the pair had been returning from their trip near Emerald and were on their way to get food before returning to his client's home to put the weapons away.

"Hence why the knife still had blood on it,” he said.

The court heard Jackson was a repeat driving offender, but had turned his life around, was working full-time and had two children with another on the way.

Magistrate Mark Morrow turned his attention to Jackson's partner and said he suspected she had lectured him for his behaviour in the lead up to the court appearance.

She responded to the magistrate's comments with a scolding look in her partner's direction.

Jackson was fined $600 for drug driving, disqualified from driving for five months and sentenced to three-months jail wholly suspended for 12 months for possession of the shortened firearm.

He was fined $1000 for three other charges, including possession of ammunition and $500 for a failure to appear charge.