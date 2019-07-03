Pregnant woman's panicked drug stash before police search

SHE was sitting in the back of a sedan when the man sitting next to her passed her something and told her to hide it. It turned out to be almost 2g of methamphetamine.

The car was then intercepted by police, who busted the woman with the drug hidden in her underpants.

Sherdian Paige Millar, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police patrolling Upper Dawson Rd on November 5 about 12.20pm observed a rear passenger notice their marked police car and then movement by two passengers which looked suspicious.

He said police intercepted the car for a search and a clip-seal bag containing 1.944g of methamphetamine was found hidden in Millar's underpants.

"She told police one of the males in the rear of the vehicle handed it over, she panicked and hid it in her underwear,” Mr Studdert said.

The court was told Millar was pregnant at the time and the male told police he gave her the drugs thinking they were unlikely to search a pregnant woman thoroughly.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Millar was now the mother of a five-month-old daughter.

He said she started using marijuana at 15 and turned to methamphetamine when she was 21 due to peer pressure and poor associations, but she had now cut ties with those people and was focused on caring for her daughter with aspirations to study zoology.

Millar was sentenced to an 18-month probation order with no conviction recorded.