Pregnant women taken on Coastguard boat to the mainland

YEPPOON COASTGUARD REPORT:

RESCUES

On Sunday February 17 at 7pm Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call from a 28ft Mustang from Fisherman's Beach Great Keppel Island after experiencing engine overheating problems. Gormans Removals Rescue towed the vessel to Rosslyn Bay Harbour arriving at 9.40pm.

At about 12.30 on Wednesday February 20 a 48ft Marishino experienced motor and electronics failure. Gormans Removals Rescue towed the vessel from Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island to Rosslyn Bay Harbour. As the sea conditions were rough with winds of 15 to 20 knots, rescue vessel Marine Assist Rescue was used to "anchor” the vessel under tow as it entered the harbour and when mooring concluding the operation at about 3.30pm.

A pregnant lady on Great Keppel Island called 000 just before midnight on Wednesday February 20 requesting medical assistance. The Queensland Ambulance Service required transportation to the island. The patient was transported back to Rosslyn Bay in Gormans Removals Rescue.

Strong winds and heavy seas continued over the past weekend. At 8.30am on Sunday March 3 Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call from a 4.5m run-about boat that had broken down at Putney Beach, Great Keppel Island. The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay harbour by Marine Assist Rescue returning at 10:30am.

HIGH HIGH TIDES

The highest tide for the season was on Wednesday February 20 at about 9.40am. The predicted tide was 5.16 metres. With the influence of tropical cyclone Oma the highest astronomical tide for Rosslyn Bay Harbour as marked on the boat ramp was exceeded. Boats launching at the time didn't need to back down the boat ramp too far. Water also inundated Merv Anderson Park at Ross Creek.

FAMILY FUN DAY

Coast Guard Yeppoon participated in the Family Fun Day on Saturday February 23 at the Yeppoon Emergency Hub with other emergency services. Rescue Vessel McDonalds provided a great attraction for younger and older members of the community. Youngsters enjoyed practising casting a heaving line and demonstrating the operation of a VHF marine radio. Coast Guard members were able to talk to boat owners about on-water safety and the services offered by the Coast Guard.

LOG ON TO COAST GUARD

