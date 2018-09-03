Prelim final nerves heat up A1 grand final qualifier

Southern Suburbs Darcy Milner was a stand-out in last weekend's preliminary match against Frenchville Rovers.

Southern Suburbs Darcy Milner was a stand-out in last weekend's preliminary match against Frenchville Rovers. Allan Reinikka ROK090618ahockey1

TENSIONS were high at Saturday's preliminary hockey finals at Kalka Shades.

Vying for a spot in the grand finals, the men's and women's A1 teams battled it out in what was one of the season's toughest clashes yet.

In the women's, Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers exhausted each other's defensive efforts in a 1-1 match that went well into overtime.

Despite neither team managing to best the other in scoring a final tie-breaker, Wanderers made it through to next weekend's grand final against Southern Suburbs.

Wanderers' coach, Clark McKay, said the equally skilled match and lack of points were down to "missed opportunities”.

"It was a pretty even game... a couple of our better players stood up but there were missed opportunities,” he said.

The game went 20 minutes into overtime, with each team "scrambling defensively”.

"The result was disappointing,” McKay said.

"I thought we've been the better team all year but they managed to be the strongest team on the paddock. They played well.

"We didn't convert any penalty corners, our key striker didn't quite take advantage of a couple of opportunities.

"But our goalie made key saves that kept us in the game and theirs did too.”

Under the pressure of preliminary nerves, McKay said the game didn't reflect the capability of either team.

"Neither team played great as a team and there were a few individuals that kept both teams in it,” he said.

"We just haven't quite put it together over the last few weeks, we're not clicking, although we're putting the effort it.

"They just need to work on their mental attitude and it's up to the girls to want to execute the game plan we're working on.”

Going into the grand finals next week, McKay is apprehensive about playing against "the best team on paper by far”.

"It will come down to who wants it most and will take the opportunities when they present themselves,” he said.

"We need to play at the peak of our game to be in with a chance.

"If we do that, we could give them a good shake.”

In the men's, Southern Suburbs defeated Frenchville Rovers 3-1.

"I was pretty happy with everyone's efforts and we were pretty confident going into the game as a team,” coach Nathan Christensen said.

"It's always nervous going into a must win, do or die game but they were good nerves and at no point did we think we couldn't do the job.

"Everyone had a pretty good game.

"Steven Snell scored two goals and Darcy Milner played really strong in the midfield with Caleb Christensen.”

Despite Frenchville kicking off the scoring with a goal in the first half, Souths retaliated with two goals in the first and a final goal in the second.

"We played a lot more defensively in the second half and got our third goal in teh last minute,” Christensen said.

"Frenchville started the game off strong and attacked right from the get to and put us under pressure in the first 10 minutes.

"In that second half of the first half was when we hit our stride and were moving off the ball and putting a lot of work in.

"We have strengths all across the park... and we're definitely the underdogs going into the grand final.”

Next weekend, Souths will go up against Wanderers.

"It's always a big game against Wanderers,” he said.

"They've won 13 straight now and they've been a powerhouse all year. They're very strong.

"We'll just be focusing on our game, what we need to do and not so much about them.

"If everyone in our team plays to the best of their ability and what they're capable of, there's no reason why we can't get the win.

"We've got nothing to lose.”